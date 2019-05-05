Stronger media role to contain population growth rate stressed

RANGPUR, May 05, 2019 (BSS) – Health experts at an orientation workshop today sought stronger media role to ensure safe motherhood to further reduce maternal and neonatal deaths for attaining the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030.

They viewed this at the workshop titled “Success and Future Challenge” of Family Planning, Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Programmes in Bangladesh held at conference room of the District Family Planning Office in the city.

The information, education and motivation (IEM) unit of the Directorate General of Family Planning organised the workshop for district level working journalists of the print and electronic media.

With Deputy Director of the District Family Planning Department (DFPD) Dr Sheikh Md Saidul Islam in the chair, Civil Surgeon Dr Abu Md. Zakirul Islam addressed the event as chief guest.

Assistant Director of the DFPD Mozammel Haque discussed huge successes achieved in family planning activities, improving indexes of maternal and neonatal mortality rates, containing population growth in the district and Rangpur division.

Deputy Director (Local Government) Ruhul Amin Mian, Sadar Upazila Family Planning Officer ATM Nazmul Huda and Medical Officer of Rangpur Mother and Child Welfare Centre Dr Nabiul Haque delivered presentations as resource persons.

Dr Islam said 69.8 percent able couples are currently adopting family planning methods in Rangpur division against 62.4 percent at national level and every mother is giving birth to 1.9 children in Rangpur division against total fertility rate of 2.3 at the national level.

“The maternal mortality rate came down to 172 per every one-lakh births in 2018 against 574 in 1990. However, child marriage is still reaming as a big challenge to bring down maternal mortality rate to 70 per every one lakh births by 2030,” Dr Islam added.

The experts stressed on adoption of post-delivery family planning methods for safe motherhood, care for newborn babies and anti-natal care and discussed effects of child marriage, reproductive health knowledge of adolescents and other issues.

The chief guest urged journalists for disseminating the important message of “Two children, either male or female, are enough”, among all able couples to make the government’s population control programmes successful and achieve SDGs.