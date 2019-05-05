RUET goes on a 41-day vacation

RAJSHAHI, May 5, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi University of Engineering and

Technology (RUET) has gone to a 41-day vacation on the occasion of holy month

of Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr and summer since May 4 last.

However, scheduled examinations in different departments will be held

during the Ramadan vacation, a press release issued by the RUET Public

Relation section here said yesterday.

Administrative activities and offices will also remain functioning from 9

am to 2.30 pm. On the other-hand, all the academic and administrative

activities will remain off from May 31 to June 14 to mark the Eid-Ul-Fitre

and summer vacation, the release added.

After all the scheduled vacations, the RUET’s activities both

administration and academic will resume from June 14.