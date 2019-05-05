Maritime ports asked to lower signal

DHAKA, May 5, 2019 (BSS) – Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar,

Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower signal as squally weather is

unlikely to persist over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of the

country, said a met office weather bulletin this morning.

Earlier, on Thursday, maritime ports of Mongla and Payra were advised to

hoist danger signal number seven and Chattogram Port was asked to hoist

danger signal number six as the very severe cyclonic storm “Fani” was

approaching to Bangladesh’s coastal areas.

Besides, the Cox’s Bazar port was advised to hoist local warning signal

number four.

At Saturday evening, the met office urged the maritime ports for lowering

the danger signal and hoisting cautionary signal number 3 as the Fani

weakened into a land depression after hitting the country with a fragile

force 21 hours following ravaging India’s eastern Odisha coastlines.

Fani, dubbed to the deadliest cyclone in the region in decades, kept the

mark of its wrath claiming at least four lives and injured over 63 others on

Saturday as it lashed across the country after ravaging the eastern Indian

coastlines.