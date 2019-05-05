Skills shortages, labour curbs may hit Singapore manufacturing

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Singapore has attracted high-tech

manufacturers with incentives and a well-educated workforce but growing

demands for highly skilled labour and government moves to curb numbers of

foreign workers may mean a tougher path ahead.

The city-state is a major producer of products ranging from aircraft

engines to medical equipment and oil rigs, and top firms such as Rolls-Royce

and German industrial conglomerate Siemens have operations there.

British appliance pioneer Dyson will open its first electric car plant in

the city-state, with vehicles set to roll off the production line from 2021,

and this year announced plans to move its global headquarters to Singapore.

But a potential shortage of more specialised skills as firms shift into

fields such as robotics and 3D printing, as well as moves to make it more

difficult to hire foreigners in the space-starved country, may make it less

attractive to set up shop in Singapore in future.

Authorities work closely with businesses to help them set up and find

workers, as well as giving them incentives such as tax breaks, but rapid

technological changes in many industries makes it tougher for a government

used to planning well ahead.

“Ten years ago, policymakers could plan with greater certainty,” Song Seng

Wun, a regional economist with CIMB Private Banking, told AFP.

“The age of disruptive technology is creating a lot more uncertainty,” he

added.

In a recent report, the ministry of manpower said that one in three job

openings in 2018 was left unfilled for at least six months and among the

reasons employers gave was “lack of candidates with the necessary specialised

skills”.

– Foreign labour curbs –

Singapore has traditionally welcomed foreign workers in sectors ranging

from construction to investment banking to plug skills shortages and do jobs

that locals shun, and 40 percent of its 5.6 million inhabitants are from

overseas.

But in recent years unease has been growing at the large number of

foreigners in the city — which is just half the size of Los Angeles — with

local residents blaming them for overcrowding and pushing up living costs.

The government has responded by making it more difficult to hire in certain

sectors and making companies prioritise local recruitment. This includes

moves such as accepting applications for certain higher-skilled jobs only

from Singaporeans for a set period before opening them up to foreigners.

At a forum on Singapore’s labour challenges, participants raised concerns

that “certain policies such as increasing foreign worker levies and blanket

foreign worker quotas have seemingly constrained growth for many companies”,

wrote Mooris Tjioe, from Singapore think-tank the Institute of Policy

Studies.

“Participants agreed that, for now, Singaporeans appear to have accepted a

trade-off of lower economic growth for a restrictive foreign labour policy,

in favour of social considerations,” he wrote.

Still, a large number of high-tech manufacturers view Singapore as the best

place to set up their Asian headquarters and plants due to proximity to

booming regional markets, ease of doing business and political stability,

despite the relatively high costs.

The city-state makes half the world’s top 10 drugs, 70 percent of its oil

rigs and is the fifth biggest source of refined oil.

– From rigs to drugs –

Rolls-Royce produces its “Trent” engines for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner as

well as the Airbus A380 and A330neo at its Singapore plant, and believes that

cooperation between companies, the government and educational institutions is

a major advantage.

Singapore-based companies are in close contact with universities and

polytechnics so they can tailor their courses according to the requirements

of high-tech manufacturing, said Bicky Bhangu, Rolls-Royce president for

Southeast Asia, Pacific and South Korea.

“What you see in Singapore is a very effective coming together between

government, industry and academia,” he told AFP, adding an annual student

internship scheme was a major source of recruits for the firm.

Local schools may however face a tougher time in future as they scramble to

adjust their curricula fast enough to meeting changing demands from industry,

and the city’s leaders are warning that workers must urgently take action to

improve their skills.

In a Labour Day speech, newly appointed deputy prime minister Heng Swee

Keat — who is tipped to take over as premier in the coming years — warned

that without action, some Singaporeans could fall behind in the jobs market.

“Those who are well-educated and digitally savvy can go on to build more

skills and do even better. Those who start with less may risk falling

behind,” he said.