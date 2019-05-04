Navy distributes relief, medicine in Fani affected areas

DHAKA, May 4, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Navy today started distributing post disaster relief and providing medical assistance in the ‘Fani’ affected areas across the country.

Naval ship Meghna left Titumir Naval Jetty in Khulna for Mehendiganj and Hizla in Barishal while naval ship LCT-104 left Mongla Digraj Naval Jetty for Nildumur in Satkhira this morning with emergency relief items and medicine for 2,000 families, said an ISPR press release.

Besides, the naval contingents in Chattogram, Khulna and Mongla and other ships have remained prepared for deploying in the Fani affected areas within a short time, the release added.

The naval ships are distributing dry foods, life saving medicines and oral saline and providing medical services at free of cost.

As relief assistance, each family will get 10 kilogram (kg) of rice, two kg of pulse, two liters of edible oil, two kg of salt, two kg of flattened rice, two kg of puffed rice, one kg of molasses, packet biscuits, candles, polythene bags, fire boxes, safe drinking water, oral saline and life saving medicines.

In coordination with local administrations, Navy will continue the relief and rescue operations until the situation turns normal.