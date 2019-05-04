Community clinics providing healthcare services to common people: Rezaul

PIROJPUR, May 4, 2019 (BSS) – Housing and Public Works Minister Advocate S

M Rezaul Karim today said community clinics are providing healthcare services

to the rural people in the country.

“The government has reopened the community clinics to ensure healthcare

facilities for common people in rural areas,” he told a function at Nazirpur

upazila health complex here.

Officials of local administration and other government organizations

concerned, among others, addressed the function with upazila health and

family planning official Dr Ratan Kumar Haldar in the chair.

Rezaul said the government has taken the initiative of reopening community

clinics across the country to ensure health services for all in the country.

He urged the community clinic service providers to serve the people with

sincerity.

“We have to remove manpower shortage in the health sector, if we want to

provide better and smooth healthcare facilities to the people,” the minister

added.

Taking this into consideration, the present government has recruited

physicians and nurses to remove manpower crisis at the public hospitals and

health complexes, the Housing and Public Works Minister said.