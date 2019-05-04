PM offers ‘shukria’ as Fani causes no big damage

DHAKA, May 4, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now in London on an official visit, has offered ‘shukria’ as no massive damage took place after the cyclonic storm Fani hit Bangladesh, due to the blessings of the almighty Allah.

“No report of major damages inside the country was received so far since Fani hit Bangladesh. So, the prime minister offered shukria to the almighty Allah from London,” said a press release of the Prime Minister Office (PMO) here today.

Earlier, the government took massive preparations to face the possible losses to be caused by Fani in Bangladesh as per the directives of the prime minister.

Special doas and prayers were also offered after Jummah prayers on Friday seeking blessings of the almighty Allah to save Bangladesh from the devastation of Fani.

However, PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman expressed satisfaction over the preparations taken by the public and private organisations to face the disaster after holding a meeting this morning with PMO’s high officials to discuss the overall situation, the release said.

The meeting praised the district and upazila administrations, local public representatives, public and private organisations and specially the volunteers of SPP for their frantic efforts to bring 12.5 lakh people of the costal belts of southern part in the cyclone shelters.

It also expressed satisfaction over the activities of the army, the navy, the air force, the coast guard and the law enforcing agencies such as police, Ansar and VDP to face the disaster successfully.

The meeting stressed the need for further strengthening the activities that had created the culture of working in a collective way by the government agencies to face any disaster, for which, Bangladesh has become a role model for rest of the world.

The PM’s principal secretary expressed his gratitude and gave thanks to all concerned on behalf of the premier for achieving success in facing the Fani and called upon all to work in such a way to face any disaster, the release further said.

The PMO has coordinated the overall preparatory works to face the disaster after suspending its weekly holidays as per the directive of the prime minister.

The severe cyclonic storm Fani, formed in the Bay of Bengal, made landfall in Bangladesh this morning after becoming weak through its southwestern part’s of Jashore and Satkhira districts and now it has turned into a deep low depression, the release added.