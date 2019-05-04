2 killed including bank official at Dhamrai road crash

SAVAR, May 4, 2019 (BSS)- Two persons including a bank official were killed in a road accident when a pickup van hit a tree in Cosmos area of Dhamrai on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway here this morning.

The deceased were identified as Tariqul Islam, 27, a bank official and son of Safiul Islam of Bheramara in Kushtia district and driver of the pickup van Mithu, 35, son of Ali of Dhautia area under Dhamrai upazila.

Police said the accident occurred when a Manikganj-bound pickup van coming from Nabinagar of Savar fell into a ditch by hitting trees in the area around 7am as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving Tariqul and Mithu dead on the spot.

Sub-Inspector of Dhamrai Police Station Sharif confirmed the incident.

Being informed, a team of Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and handed over those to their family members, Sharif added.

A case was filed with the concerned thana in this connection.