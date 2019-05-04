Khulna people relieved as Fani crosses without destruction

KHULNA, May 04, 2019 (BSS) – People here particularly the vast coastal

belt heaved a sigh of relief as cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ that formed in the Bay

of Bengal crossed the country’s southwestern district without wrecking

destruction this morning.

Though authorities including the district administration remained cautious

and took necessary preparations to face the calamity, the situation became

normal today morning as the storm started moving to southwestern wards,

lessening the risk of hard hitting the Khulna coastal belt including Mongla

Sea Port.

The operational activities of Mongla Sea Port had been suspended after

being announced No-7 cautionary signal for it since Thursday due to the eye

of cyclonic storm Fani.

The port activities are likely to resume today afternoon or tomorrow, said

Md Makruzzaman, Public Relation Officer of Mongla Port Authority (MPA).

Meanwhile, Khulna coastal belt and adjacent districts of the Sundarbans

experienced overnight heavy rainfall with squally winds under the influence

of ‘Fani’.

Some thatched houses were flattened and trees uprooted in the low lying

areas in Koyra and Dakop upazila in Khulna.

Besides, Moderate to heavy downpour is continuing intermittently,

paralyzing life of Khulna people.

“Met office recorded 21mm rainfall in Khulna in last nine hours as of 9am

today,” said Amirul Azad, regional chief of Khulna Met Office, adding that

cyclonic storm ‘Foni’ is now crossing Faridpur and moving towards Rajshahi.

At least fifty families became homeless at Dakop upazila in Khulna and

Sharonkhola upazila in Bagerhat as their houses were damaged by the strike of

Fani.

Meanwhile, an embankment in Baniashanta area in Khulna and another

embankment in Sharonkhola upazila in Bagerhat on Pashur river has broken last

night, inundating over six villages by tidal waves.

“Local People along with employees of Water Development Board (WDB) are

repairing embankments,” said executive engineer of WDB division-1 Md Shariful

Islam.

Earlier, Khulna District Administration and Khulna City Corporation took

extensive preparations including setting up control rooms as a part of

disaster preparedness programme.

“Over two and a half lakh people took shelter at the 325 cyclone centers

in Khulna. A total of 114 medical teams were ready and adequate relief

materials were sent to all coastal upazilas in Khulna,” said District relief

Officer Azizul Haque Zoarder.