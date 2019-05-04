Khulna people relieved as Fani crosses without destruction

KHULNA, May 04, 2019 (BSS) – People here particularly the vast coastal
belt heaved a sigh of relief as cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ that formed in the Bay
of Bengal crossed the country’s southwestern district without wrecking
destruction this morning.
Though authorities including the district administration remained cautious
and took necessary preparations to face the calamity, the situation became
normal today morning as the storm started moving to southwestern wards,
lessening the risk of hard hitting the Khulna coastal belt including Mongla
Sea Port.
The operational activities of Mongla Sea Port had been suspended after
being announced No-7 cautionary signal for it since Thursday due to the eye
of cyclonic storm Fani.
The port activities are likely to resume today afternoon or tomorrow, said
Md Makruzzaman, Public Relation Officer of Mongla Port Authority (MPA).
Meanwhile, Khulna coastal belt and adjacent districts of the Sundarbans
experienced overnight heavy rainfall with squally winds under the influence
of ‘Fani’.
Some thatched houses were flattened and trees uprooted in the low lying
areas in Koyra and Dakop upazila in Khulna.
Besides, Moderate to heavy downpour is continuing intermittently,
paralyzing life of Khulna people.
“Met office recorded 21mm rainfall in Khulna in last nine hours as of 9am
today,” said Amirul Azad, regional chief of Khulna Met Office, adding that
cyclonic storm ‘Foni’ is now crossing Faridpur and moving towards Rajshahi.
At least fifty families became homeless at Dakop upazila in Khulna and
Sharonkhola upazila in Bagerhat as their houses were damaged by the strike of
Fani.
Meanwhile, an embankment in Baniashanta area in Khulna and another
embankment in Sharonkhola upazila in Bagerhat on Pashur river has broken last
night, inundating over six villages by tidal waves.
“Local People along with employees of Water Development Board (WDB) are
repairing embankments,” said executive engineer of WDB division-1 Md Shariful
Islam.
Earlier, Khulna District Administration and Khulna City Corporation took
extensive preparations including setting up control rooms as a part of
disaster preparedness programme.
“Over two and a half lakh people took shelter at the 325 cyclone centers
in Khulna. A total of 114 medical teams were ready and adequate relief
materials were sent to all coastal upazilas in Khulna,” said District relief
Officer Azizul Haque Zoarder.