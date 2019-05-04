3 killed in Rajbari road accident

FARIDPUR, May 4, 2019 (BSS) – Three persons were killed and 20 others were

injured in a road accident when a passenger bus collided-head on with a

speeding truck at ‘Jamai Pagoler Majar’ road of Alladipur area in Rajbari

district this morning.

The identities of deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident occurred around 9am near ‘Jamai Pagoler Majar’ road of

Alladipur area when a passenger bus collided-head on with a speeding truck

under in Sadar upazila of Rajbari district leaving 3 persons dead on the spot

and 20 others injured, Superintendent of police (SP) Asma Siddiqua Mili of

Rajbari said.

The injured were sent to different clinics and hospitals, SP said.