Advancing Fani heightens water-level in Khulna coastline

DHAKA, May 03, 2019 (BSS) – Water level along the coastline of Khulna swelled under the influence of advancing cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ as the coastal region is experiencing heavy rainfall, weather officials said today.

Under influence of Fani, one of the most severe cyclonic storms in decades, water levels in the rivers around the Sundarbans areas increased by one to two feet, they said.

Local administration and departments concerned have taken all necessary measures to face the cyclonic storm Fani as three lakh people have already been sifted to cyclone shelters or safer places.

In Sathkhira, overall situation in the district remained unchanged, but the district has been experiencing rainfall under the influence of Fani.

The impact of the approaching cyclone caused downpour in parts of the country while the intensity of the rainfall is expected to increase in the coming hours, the Met office sources said.