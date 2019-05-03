Bangladesh asks Myanmar to remove barriers impeding Rohingya repatriation

DHAKA, May 3, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh today asked Myanmar to create conducive environment in Rakhine through removing all barriers preventing commencement of Rohingya repatriation.

Bangladesh made the call at the fourth meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on “Repatriation of Displaced Myanmar Residents from Bangladesh to Myanmar” held in Nay Pyi Taw, said a press release.

Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh (Asia & Pacific) Mahbub Uz Zaman and Myanmar foreign ministry’s Permanent Secretary U Myint Thu led their respective sides.

During the meeting, the JWG held substantive discussion on all issues related to safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, the Myanmar residents to their homeland.

Bangladesh particularly emphasized on removing legal and administrative barriers to ensure basic rights of the returnees including freedom of movement, guaranteeing their safety and security, and positive steps towards a well-defined time-bound pathway to citizenship that would encourage the Rohingyas to return voluntarily.

Bangladesh stressed on early start of physical repatriation and highlighted the need for deeper engagement between Myanmar authorities and prospective returnees with a view to convincing and motivating them.

Dhaka proposed visit of Myanmar delegations to Cox’s Bazar to directly engage with the forcefully displaced Rohingyas inside Bangladesh.

Bangladesh also highlighted the need for allowing greater engagement of international community including ASEAN and interested partners in improving ground situation in the Rakhine state.

Both sides agreed to speed up verification process. Bangladesh proposed to host the first meeting of the dispute settlement mechanism soon to which Myanmar agreed.

Bangladesh also emphasized on the need for sharing verifiable information on ground situation in Rakhine so that Rohingya can take informed decision, the release added.

Currently, Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district and most of them arrived here since August 25, 2017 after a military crackdown by Myanmar termed as “textbook example of ethnic cleansing” by the UN.