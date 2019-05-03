Biman cancels two flights due to ‘Fani’

DHAKA, May 03, 2019 (BSS) – Biman Bangladesh Airlines today canceled its two domestic flights and delayed two others due to advancing severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’.

Besides, Biman could reschedule some flights tonight and tomorrow due to inclement weather, Biman Bangladesh Airlines spokesman and general manager of Public Relations Shakil Meraj told BSS this evening.

The canceled flights were Dhaka-Jashore (BG-467) and Jashore-Dhaka (BG-468). Today’s Dhaka-Kolkata (BG-095) flight has been rescheduled, he said. Besides, Saidpur-Dhaka flight was delayed for two hours today, he added.

Meraj said special alert has been issued at the country’s airports due to Fani,