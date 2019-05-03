Sri Lanka frees Reuters journalist on bail

COLOMBO, May 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A Sri Lankan court on Friday released

on bail a Reuters news agency journalist arrested on a charge of trespassing

while covering the aftermath of the Easter bombings.

A court in Negombo, north of Colombo, granted bail to New Delhi-based

photographer Danish Siddiqui, an official said.

“He was asked to provide a surety bail. It was done and he was released

from custody, but a formal hearing will be on May 9,” a court official said.

Police said they arrested the photographer following a complaint from a

school in Katana, north of Colombo, which accused him of trespassing. Reuters

news agency declined to comment.

Sri Lanka has been on edge since the April 21 attacks that killed 257

people and wounded nearly 500.

The country is under a state of emergency giving greater powers to police

and security forces to arrest and detain suspects.