PM’s peace philosophy plays effective role in countering terrorism: Speaker

DHAKA, May 3, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today underscored the need for effective initiatives to counter terrorism and militancy across the globe as terrorism and militancy are not regional problems, these are also international obstacles.

“The justice management and law enforcement force will jointly play important role in curbing militancy, so we need to work together to eliminate the extremism and terrorism from the society as well as the country.”

She as the chief guest was speaking at a seminar titled “Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina’s Philosophy of Peace towards Preventing Militancy” at

Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) here.

Chowdhury also condemned world’s outrageous and brutal incidents including

killing of Bangabandhu and his family members on 15 August, 1975, grenade

attack on a rally of Awami League on August 21, 2004 and recent series of

bomb attacks in Sri Lanka that killed scores of people.

Professor of Law Department of Dhaka University Sheikh Hafizur Rahman

Curzon presented the key note at the seminar.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has initiated the peace

process in the country, she said the premier has placed the philosophy of

peace at the general assembly of United Nations, adding that establishment of

peace across the globe is possible with the implementation of the viewpoint.

Urging people of the country to be involved in the fight against terrorism

and militancy, she said, “Terrorists have no country, religion or caste.”

Awami League (AL) sub-committee on information and research organised the

seminar conducted by AL Information and Research Secretary Advocate Afzal

Hossain.

With Sub-committee chairman Prof Saidur Rahman Khan in the chair, AL Acting

General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AL Presidium member Matia Chowdhury,

Renown Economist Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Security Analyst Maj. Gen. A K

Mohammad Ali Shikder (Rtd.) Professor of Dhaka University Dr. Delwar Hossain,

Noted Islamic thinker Maulana Fariduddin Masud addressed the event.