Ershad urges JP men to help people during cyclone ‘Fani’

DHAKA, May 3, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Party (JP) chairman and leader of the opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) HM Erhad today urged his leaders and workers of his party and associated bodies to help the people during the imminent cyclonic storm ‘Fani’.

He gave this directive in a media release, saying that all should be aware of the super cyclone Fani for the sake of the coastal people’s life and safety.

Ershad said the government and non-government organizations along with volunteers engaged in relief and disaster management will have to work effectively and carefully to tackle any untoward situation.

Besides, JP Senior Co-Chairman Rowshan Ershad, JP Co-Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader and Secretary General Moshiur Rahman Ranga also asked the party leaders and workers to assist the common people during the disaster.