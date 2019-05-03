International Rating Chess begins tomorrow

DHAKA, May 3, 2019 (BSS)- The Late Dr. Abul Kashem Chowdhury International Rating Chess Tournament (category-A and category B) begins tomorrow (Saturday) at NSC Tower Auditorium Lunge at 4 pm.

Sponsored by KN-Harbour Consortium Limited and organised by Bangladesh

Chess Federation, players with 2000 and above rated for category ‘A’ and

players below 2000 rating and unrated for category ‘B’ will compete in the

meet.

Both events will be held in 9 rounds Swiss-League system. Cash prize of

Taka three lac twenty five thousand will be given to category ‘A’ and Taka

one lac seventy five thousand will be given to category ‘B’.