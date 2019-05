DHAKA, May 2, 2019 (BSS)-Awami League (AL) has opened a monitoring cell

at the Dhanmondi political office of AL President to monitor round the clock

the cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ which is likely to hit by today, midnight said a press release.

All concerned have been requested to contact telephone Nos. 0244611915,

0244611912, 0244611913, 0244610003 to give information about any ‘Fani’

affected area.