Bangladesh-US agree to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation

DHAKA, May 02, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh and the US today agreed to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation as seventh security dialogue concluded in the city.

In the dialogue, Dhaka urged Washington to return Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, here to face justice.

Foreign Ministry’s Americas Wing director general Ferdousi Shahriar and US State Department’s political military academy bureau deputy assistant Michael F Miller led the respective side in the dialogue, said a press release.

Bangladesh reiterated its position of “zero-tolerance” against terrorism while both sides identified “information and data sharing” as the vital area of cooperation in nabbing terrorists and preventing crimes.

The meeting noted security cooperation as a key component in bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and the US.

The US side reiterated its support to Bangladesh armed forces and law enforcing agencies in enhancing capacity through providing various trainings and sophisticated equipment, sharing information, and conducting joint exercises.

Both the sides identified Rohingya issue as threat multiplier in regional and global contexts.

The US side assured to remain beside Bangladesh in executing a sustainable and dignified return of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar.

The US officials lauded Bangladesh’s role as a troops contributing nation to the UN and the availability of required training facilities in Bangladesh to prepare the peacekeepers for missions anywhere in the world.

Bangladesh noted that Dhaka is on the verge of fulfilling the UN requirement of 15 percent female peacekeepers. The US officials responded positively over Bangladesh’s call for working together in the maritime domain on security matters.

Bangladesh and the US agreed to work together on multiple aspects of non-traditional security (NTS) in future.

The two sides also discussed the issue of resuming Biman Bangladesh flight between Dhaka and New York.