PM asks to take precautionary measures for cyclonic storm Fani

LONDON, May 02, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now in London on an official visit, asked the authorities concerned to take all precautionary measures against the backdrop of cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ that could hit the coastal belts of Bangladesh on Friday afternoon.

“The prime minister has instructed all departments concerned to take all kinds of precautionary steps and remain alert to minimize the losses of lives and property during the cyclonic storm ‘Fani’,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

He said the premier, from the British capital, is monitoring round-the-clock the situation evolved due to the cyclonic storm.

The very severe cyclonic storm “Fani” now lies over the West-central Bay and adjoining area, a Met Office special bulletin in Dhaka said.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist danger signal number seven and Chattogram Port has been asked to hoist danger signal number six, while the Cox’s Bazar port has been advised to keep hoisting local warning signal number four, the bulletin said.

“The very severe cyclonic storm over the West-central Bay and adjoining area moved north-northeastwards further over the same area,” said the bulletin.