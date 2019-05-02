BNP makes insane behaviour seeing massive development works: Hanif

CHATTOGRAM, May 2, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary Mahbubul

Alam Hanif today said BNP is making behavior like insane being felt jealous

by the massive development done by the present government.

He said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir made an unwise

comment over the Padma Bridge project and a tunnel under the river Karnaphuli

what he said those are very much unnecessary for the country.

He was addressing a mass reception accorded to the newly appointed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Biplop Barua at Kerani Hat

of Satkhania upazila in the district this afternoon.

Hanif said there is no need such giant development project in the eyes of

Mirza Fakrul as BNP could not implement any remarkable progress during its

tenure.

BNP, he said, had siphoned off huge state wealth by opening a Hawa

Bhaban.

Satkhania upazila AL senior vice president master Faridul Alam presided

over the function. Satkhania upazila AL arranged the reception.

Deputy water resources minister Enamul Hoque Shamim, deputy publicity

secretary of AL Aminul Islam Amin, Barrister Biplop Barua, President of

Chattogram south district AL Muslem Uddin Ahmed, its general secretary

Mofizur Rahman, Dr Abu Reza Nodvi, MP, Nazrul Islam Chowdhury MP, Jafar Alam,

MP, Washiqua Aysha Khan, MP, deputy press secretary of Prime Minister

Ashraful Alam Khokan, and AL leader ex-CDA chairman Abdus Salam, among

others, spoke on the occasion.

Satkhania upazila Awami League General Secretary Kutub Uddin Chowdhury

conducted the function.