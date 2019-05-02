Second phase of BPL begins Monday

DHAKA, May 2, 2019 (BSS)- The second phase of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football will begin Monday (May 6).

The decision was taken at the professional football league committee held on Wednesday last at Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban with committee’s chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, in the chair.

The meeting also decides to arrange a football league or tournament for the U-17 or U-18 teams of the clubs which represent BPL and Bangladesh Championship League.

The meeting, at the beginning, took mourning proposals for the victims of some recent time incidents including Christchurch mosque attack, Sri Lanka church attack and madrasa student Nusrat killing in Feni.

In a meeting, the committee also congratulated BFF executive member and BFF women’s football committee’s chairman Mahfuza Akhter Kiron on her reelection to the AFC congress for the second consecutive term.