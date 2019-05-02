Offices under Shipping Ministry to remain open on Friday, Saturday

DHAKA, May 2, 2019 (BSS) – Offices of the Shipping Ministry and its affiliated departments will remain open on weekend holidays–Friday and Saturday-in response to the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ that is likely to hit coastal areas of the country by tomorrow.

The ministry asked its affiliated offices to cancel leaves of all ports’ officials and ensure their presence at the workplace, said a press release here today.

It also asked for ensuring safe shelter of all vessels in the ports

until further notice, the release added.

According to the release, the ministry also asked for ensuring opening of control rooms at its affiliated offices and agencies for exchanging emergency information about the ‘Fani’ to tackle the natural calamity.