Danger signals 6, 7 for maritime ports

DHAKA, May 2, 2019 (BSS) – Maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been

advised to hoist danger signal number seven and Chattogram Port has been

asked to hoist danger signal number six as the very severe cyclonic storm

“Fani” lies over the West-central Bay and adjoining area.

Besides, the Cox’s Bazar port has been advised to keep hoisting local

warning signal number four, said a special weather bulletin here.

“The very severe cyclonic storm over the West-central Bay and adjoining

area moved north-northeastwards further over the same area,” said the

bulletin.

It was centred at 09 am today about 1065 km southwest of Chattogram

Port, 1025 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar Port, 915 km southwest of Mongla Port

and 925 km southwest of Payra Port, it added.

It is likely to intensify further, move in a north-northeasterly

direction, cross Odisha coast of India and then moved north-northeasterly

direction further over Odisha-West Bengal coastal area, reach Khulna and

adjoining southwestern part of Bangladesh by tomorrow evening (May 03), the

bulletin continued.

According to the bulletin, Khulna and adjoining southwestern coastal

region of Bangladesh will experience the peripheral effect of the very severe

cyclonic storm “Fani” by tomorrow morning.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kms of the storm centre is about

160 kph rising to 180 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very high near

the cyclone centre.

Coastal districts of Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirojpur,

Jhalokathi, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars

will come under danger signal number seven.

Coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and

their offshore islands and chars will come under danger signal number six.

Under the influence of the very severe cyclonic storm “Fani” and the new

moon phase, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Chattogram,

Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal,

Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands

and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 4-5 feet height above

normal astronomical tide.

The coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur,

Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Pirojpur, Jhalokathi, Bagerhat, Khulna,

Satkhira and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind

speed up to 90-120 kph in gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls

during the passage of the storm.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been

advised to take shelter immediately and will remain in shelter till further

notice.