Historic May Day observed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 2, 2019 (BSS) – The historic May Day was observed here on Wednesday like other parts of the country with a fresh vow to uphold the rights of working people with maintaining harmony between labours and owners.

Marking the day, political parties, trade unions, labour and socio-cultural organisations including Jatiya Shramik League organized various programs including hoisting of national flag atop the offices of trade unions and labour organizations, discussion, rallies and cultural functions.

District administration and Divisional office of the Labour Directorate jointly organized a post-rally discussion at Zila Parishad Auditorium.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi division Jakir Hossain addressed the discussion as chief and special guests respectively with Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi SM Abdul Kadir in the chair.

Director and Registrar of Trade Unions in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions Nasir Uddin, Divisional Deputy Director of the Labour Directorate Razia Sultana, Deputy Director of Industrial Relation Institute Monirul Alam, Director of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sadrul Islam, Deputy Inspector General of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiyan and Vice-president of Jatiya Shramik League Nur Kutub Alam Mannan also spoke.

Terming the working class as the driving force of the national economy, the speakers said development of a nation is not possible without progress of the working class. They also laid emphasis on greater unity among the working people to establish their legal rights.

Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton stressed the need for the safety of the labors at their working places and reduction of child labors so that they can grow up as healthy citizens of the country.

He mentioned that the present government has contributed a lot for the welfare of the labors in enhancing the salary particularly in the garments sector and also trying to make their work place safer.

Besides, local units of bus, truck, minibus, tempo and mishuk labourers unions, imarat nirman shramik association took out separate processions which paraded the main city streets. The procession was followed by discussion and milad mahfil at their offices.

Apart from this, different political parties including Bangladesh Awami League and working groups brought out colourful rallies, held discussions and cultural functions to mark the day in the city.