PIO Joynal Abedin made press secretary to President

DHAKA, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – The government today appointed Principal Information Officer (PIO) of Press Information Department M Joynal Abedin as the Press Secretary to the President on deputation.

The Ministry of Public Administration today issued a notification in this regard. “This order will come into effect shortly,” the notification said.

A BCS cadre of ’84 batch, Joynal Abedin also served as the President’s Press Secretary earlier.

He was made PIO on April 8.

Besides, he served as the additional principal information officer of the Press Information Department and director (public relations) of the Jatiya Sangsad.