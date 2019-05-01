Govt takes preparations for combating ‘Fani’: Dr Enam

DHAKA, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman today said the government has taken necessary preparations to combat the cyclonic storm “Fani”.

“We have made allout preparations to tackle the cyclone ‘Fani’ as it is likely to hit Bangladesh on May 4 (Saturday) in a weaken form following striking the Indian coast,” he told journalists at a press briefing after attending a meeting at the ministry’s conference room in the city.

He said necessary control rooms have been opened in 19 coastal districts of the country, adding that the concerned people have been asked to remain watchful to counter the storm.

The concern district administrations have been informed to stay alert where the storm may hit, he said, adding “Already 56 thousand volunteers are ready in this regard.”

He also called upon the Red Crescent Society, Fire Service and nearby hospitals to remain prepared for it.

The State Minister asked the concerned authority to utilize school, college and madrasa as cyclone shelter if needed saying “Make those building strong enough for sheltering.” Secretary of Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Md Shah Kamal was present on the occasion.