PM arrives in London

LONDON, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached the British capital London tonight on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Heathrow International Airport in London at 3:45 pm local time.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the prime minister at the airport.

The premier left Dhaka for London at 9.15 am local time.

PM’s Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman is accompanying the prime minister during her visit to the UK.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen reached in London yesterday.