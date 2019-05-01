May Day observed in Khulna

KHULNA, May 01, 2019 (BSS) – The historic May Day was observed here today with a promise to ensure rights of workers in every sector across the country.

Different socio-cultural, trade unions and political parties observed the day through various programme.

To mark the day, Khulna Divisional Labour Office, Mill-Factory and Organization Inspection Office, Labour Welfare Center and Industry Relation Institution of Khulna (IRI) organized a discussion meeting at the Divisional Labour Office in the city.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the meeting as the chief guest with Khulna Divisional Commissioner Lokman Hossain Mia in the chair.

Khulna Metropolitan Commissioner (KMP) Khondokar Lutful Kabir, Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Md Helal Hossain, Police Super S M Shafiullah, Chairman of Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA) Sheikh Sayed Ali, Vice-President of Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA) Sheikh Abdul Baki, President of Khulna District Unit Jatiya Sramik League B M Jafar and General Secretary of city unit Sramik League Ranjit Kumar Ghosh spoke as special guests.

Afterwards, Trikal Sangskritik Goshty arranged a cultural function.

Earlier, a colourful procession was brought out led by the Divisional commissioner Lokman Hossain Mia from city’s New Market area that paraded in Khulna-Dhaka highway and ended at the Labour Office.

Jatiya Sramik League Khulna city and district unit hoisted party flag at the party office, placed floral wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Muzibur Rahman, organized a colourful procession and a discussion meeting followed by a cultural programme.

Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ) organized a discussion meeting at the Humayun Kabir Balu auditorium at Khulna Press Club.

Chaired by KUJ President Mahbub Alam Sohag, it was addressed, among others, by Mokbul Hossain Mintu, A K Hiru, Sheikh Abu Hassan, S M Zahid Hossain, Md. Saheb Ali, Amiya Kumar Paul, Subir Kumar Roy, Faruk Ahmed, Subir Roy, Farid Rana and Sayeduzzaman Samrat.

Khulna district unit Trade Union Kendra, construction workers and other trade union brought out different colourful procession in the city in the morning while Jute Workers Institute of Khulna organized a discussion meeting.