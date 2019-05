CHAPAINAWABGANJ, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered firearms and ammunitions from frontier Refugeepara area here last night.

BGB said, on secret information, a special patrol team led by BGB commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel SM Salahuddin raided Refugeepara area at around 11:20 pm and seized a motorcycle along with fire arms and ammunitions.

They also recovered four one shooter guns, two 9mm pistols, three magazines and 16 rounds of bullet from the motorbike.