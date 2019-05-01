Five Ansar al-Islam men arrested in city

DHAKA, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested five members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam also known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from city’s Jatrabari area yesterday.

DMP sources said the arrested were Md Saifullah, 26, Md Abdul Alim, 22, Md Fayzullah, 18, Md Jahirul Islam, 19, and Md Mainuddin Sajib, 19.

A total of 20 detonators and two machetes were recovered from them, DMP Deputy Commissioner (DC) (Media) Masudur Rahman told BSS today.

On a tip-off, DMP’s counter terrorism division unit conducted a sudden raid in Chontek area under Jatrabari thana around 7.30 pm yesterday and arrested them, he added.

A case was filed with Jatrabari thana.