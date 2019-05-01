Two domestic helps die in city

DHAKA, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – Two female domestic workers mysteriously died in the city’s Uttara area early today.

The victims were Ruby, 17, hailed from Mymensingh and Halima, 14, from Laxmipur.

The victims used to work at the house of RMG businessman Mazedul Islam in Uttara Sector-3, said Officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station Tapan Chandra Saha.

Hearing screaming of a girl, security guards rushed to the rooftop of a six-storey building in the area and found the girls in an unconscious state at about 3.45 am, he said.

Later, they were sent to nearby Crescent Hospital where doctors on duty declared one of them dead while another died after some time.

Scrutinizing the CCTV footage of the employer’s house, Tapan said, it was found that the two girls came out of the house with bag and baggage around 3:30 am and went up to the rooftop of the six-storey building.

But it is unclear what happened later, the police officer said, adding that the hands and legs of a girl were found broken.

The bodies of the two victims were sent to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for autopsy.