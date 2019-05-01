2 JMB men held with jihadi books in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – A special team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two JMB members with some jihadi books from Ujanpara area under Godagari Upazila in the district yesterday early night.

RAB sources said the arrestees are Kamal Hossain, 44, son of Ershad Mondal of Satkundi village and Saiful Islam, 30, son of Aminul Islam of Diar Manikchalk village, both under the same upazila.

They were arrested following allegations of their involvement with the activities of banned Islamic outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a sudden raid in a house in the area around 9.30 pm and arrested them.

The team also seized some jihadi books from their possession.

The arrested JMB members were handed over to police today.