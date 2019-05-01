Historic May Day observed amid festivities in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 01, 2019 (BSS) – The historic May Day- 2019 was observed today amid huge festivities all over the Rangpur district with a renewed pledge for ensuring rights, welfare and workplace security of working people.

Rangpur Regional Labour Office, district administrations and different organisations of workers, labourers, professionals, socio-cultural, political and human rights organisations and NGOs observed the day through colourful programmes.

The programmes included hoisting of the national, organizational flags and red flags, releasing balloons, bringing out of rallies and processions, forming human chains, serving improved diets to workers, discussions and cultural functions.

The Regional Labour Office jointly with district administrations brought out a huge rally on the city streets followed by a discussion arranged at Town Hall auditorium at 11:15 am followed by colourful cultural functions in the city.

Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Joynul Bari attended the discussion as the chief guest with acting Deputy Commissioner Ruhul Amin Mian in the chair.

Deputy Director of Regional Labour Office Mohammed Sadekuzzaman delivered welcome speech while Deputy Inspector General of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments Soma Roy discussed importance of the historic day.

District Council Chairman Advocate Shafia Khanom, Police Super Mizanur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir, Labour Affairs Secretary of district Awami League (AL) Gawaherul Islam, its Office Secretary Tauhidur Rahman Tutul, President of district Chhatra League Mehedee Hasan Rony, President of district unit of Jatiya Sramik League (JSL) Abdus Salam Sarker, President of city JSL Rostam Ali and its General Secretary Abdul Mazid, among others spoke on the occasion.

Besides, dozens of organisations of working people brought out colourful processions on the city streets chanting slogans in favour of working people.

Leaders and members of district and city units of Jatiya Rickshaw Van Sramik League, Jatiya Bidyut Sramik League, Samajtantrik Sramik Front, Motor Sramik Union and Sommilito Garments’ Sramik Federation, Sommilito Garments’ Sramik Federation, Electronic Sramik Union, Truck and Tank Lorry Sramik League, Karmojibi Nari, Electric Sramik Kallyan Samobaya Samity, Krishi-Farm Sramik Federation, Dokan Karmochari Union participated in the processions.

The district and city units of Awami League (AL), its associate bodies, Communist Party of Bangladesh, JASOD, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal, Ganatantry Party, Workers’ Party and many trade organisations also observed the day.

Later, the District Motor Sramik Union (DMSU) organised another discussion at noon at Kamarpara Dhaka Coach Stand with its President Tazul Islam Mukul in the chair.

Organising Secretary of district AL Advocate Anwarul Islam addressed the discussion as the chief guest while General Secretary of DMSU and city unit of JSL Abdul Mazid took part as the main discussant.

The speakers put emphasis on excellent relations between owners and workers, reducing wage discriminations and increasing productivity to attain the sustainable development goals (SDGs) to build a development Bangladesh with leaving no one behind.

Advocate Islam appreciated enormous contribution of working people of the country both at home and abroad to the national progress and stressed on taking more steps for ensuring their welfare to build a developed country by 2041.