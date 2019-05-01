Majority of national income to come from IP: Humayun

DHAKA, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has observed that majority of the country’s national income will come from Intellectual Property (IP) in future.

“The importance of IP to build ‘Digital Bangladesh’ is immense. Majority of the national income will come from the IP in future,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on “Reach for Gold: IP and Sports” at the National Sports Council auditorium in the city on Tuesday, said a press release.

He said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members were deeply involved in sports.

“After the independence, the practice of football, cricket and other

sports in the country flourished with their support. Under the patronage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has achieved success in sports in the international arena,” he added.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder attended the seminar as the special guest while Industries Secretary M Abdul Halim was in the chair.

Kamal Mojumder said rural sports are an integral part of the country’s heritage and culture. These games must be protected.