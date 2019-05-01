Shelter home for autistic children to be installed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – A shelter home for the autistic children
with special needs will be installed in the divisional city Rajshahi within
near future.
The home will have residential, healthcare and educational facilities
for the autistic children.
Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, revealed this while addressing a discussion
here yesterday afternoon as chief guest. Twary Foundation, a voluntary
organization works for welfare of the challenged children, hosted the
discussion at conference hall of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries
to mark the 12th World Autism Day.
Chaired by Hasinul Islam, Chairperson of the foundation, the meeting was
addressed, among others, by Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader, Deputy
Director of Department of Social Services Rashedul Kabir and Executive
Director of the foundation Ashfaqur Kabir.
Lawmaker Badsha said the autistic and mentally retarded children could
flourish their latent talents if they were properly cared, nurtured and
provided with necessary opportunities.
He emphasised on creating adequate awareness among the pregnant mothers
and parents to reduce the risk of autism and physical disability of newborn
babies.
Badsha said the autistic children deserve constitutional rights, but not
mercy, and they must get all privileges and human rights, as they are the
integral parts of the society.
He thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed
Putul for taking various steps in establishing rights of the autistic
children and disabled people to ensure their education, jobs, health care and
other facilities.
He called upon the parents for paying due attention in flourishing
inherent talents of the autistic children through proper nurturing and
providing them opportunities for their normal mental and physical growths and
education in congenial atmosphere.