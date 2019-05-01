Shelter home for autistic children to be installed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – A shelter home for the autistic children

with special needs will be installed in the divisional city Rajshahi within

near future.

The home will have residential, healthcare and educational facilities

for the autistic children.

Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, revealed this while addressing a discussion

here yesterday afternoon as chief guest. Twary Foundation, a voluntary

organization works for welfare of the challenged children, hosted the

discussion at conference hall of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries

to mark the 12th World Autism Day.

Chaired by Hasinul Islam, Chairperson of the foundation, the meeting was

addressed, among others, by Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader, Deputy

Director of Department of Social Services Rashedul Kabir and Executive

Director of the foundation Ashfaqur Kabir.

Lawmaker Badsha said the autistic and mentally retarded children could

flourish their latent talents if they were properly cared, nurtured and

provided with necessary opportunities.

He emphasised on creating adequate awareness among the pregnant mothers

and parents to reduce the risk of autism and physical disability of newborn

babies.

Badsha said the autistic children deserve constitutional rights, but not

mercy, and they must get all privileges and human rights, as they are the

integral parts of the society.

He thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed

Putul for taking various steps in establishing rights of the autistic

children and disabled people to ensure their education, jobs, health care and

other facilities.

He called upon the parents for paying due attention in flourishing

inherent talents of the autistic children through proper nurturing and

providing them opportunities for their normal mental and physical growths and

education in congenial atmosphere.