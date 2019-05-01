Signal 4 for maritime ports as cyclone Fani moves further northwestwards

DHAKA, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar,
Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local warning signal number four
as the very severe cyclonic storm “Fani” over the West-central Bay and
adjoining area moved northwestwards further over the same area.
The storm was centred at 12 noon today about 1235 km southwest of
Chattogram Port, 1190 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar Port, 1095 km southwest of
Mongla Port and 1100 km southwest of Payra Port, said a special weather
bulletin here this noon.
It is likely to intensify further and move in a north or northwesterly
direction.
Maximum sustained wind speed within 74 kms of the storm centre is about
160 kph, rising to 180 kph in gusts or squalls, the bulletin said, adding
that sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been
advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution so that they
can take shelter within short notice. They are also advised not to venture
into the deep sea.