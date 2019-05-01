PM leaves for London

DHAKA, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for

London this morning on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and

her entourage members took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport

here for the British capital of London around 9.15am.

Among others, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Home

Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism

Md Mahbub Ali, chiefs of the three services, dean of the diplomatic

corps and high civil and military officials were present at the airport to

see the premier off.

The flight is scheduled to reach the Heathrow International Airport in

London at 3:55pm local time.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem will receive the

prime minister at the airport.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, PM’s Private Industry and Investment

Advisor Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar

Alam, among others, are accompanying the prime minister during her visit to

the UK.