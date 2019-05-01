PM leaves for London

DHAKA, May 1, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for
London this morning on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and
her entourage members took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport
here for the British capital of London around 9.15am.
Among others, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Home
Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism
Md Mahbub Ali, chiefs of the three services, dean of the diplomatic
corps and high civil and military officials were present at the airport to
see the premier off.
The flight is scheduled to reach the Heathrow International Airport in
London at 3:55pm local time.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem will receive the
prime minister at the airport.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, PM’s Private Industry and Investment
Advisor Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar
Alam, among others, are accompanying the prime minister during her visit to
the UK.