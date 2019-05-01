Tiger’s Masters a sporting ‘Moon landing’: PGA chief

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Tiger Woods’ epic victory at the Masters

was a sporting equivalent of the Moon landing which has triggered a ticket

frenzy for the PGA championship, PGA of America chief Seth Waugh said

Tuesday.

Woods completed a fairytale comeback at Augusta on April 14, winning the

15th major of a career that had once seemed in irreversible decline after a

series of lengthy injury layoffs.

Waugh said Woods’ emotional win has triggered a new wave of perfectly timed

Tiger-mania, as the PGA Championship tees off in its new May slot in the

calendar in just over two weeks’ time.

While tickets for the final two days of the May 16-19 championship at

Bethpage Black had already sold out, Woods’ victory had sent demand surging.

“Tiger, you know, he has impact, sort of the moon landing,” Waugh said of

Woods’ Masters win. “It’s not golf; it’s where were you when, kind of stuff.

“The impact immediately afterwards was extraordinary in terms of ticket

sales. We were basically sold out for the weekend, but the requests just

poured in across the board in lots of ways.”

Woods has already won a major at Bethpage black, triumphing at the New York

course in 2002 when it hosted the US Open.

Waugh said he expected Woods’ history at the course would also feed into

the sense of anticipation as the tournament neared.

“We absolutely now know that the fan base will be cranked up and we hope

that it will have the same effect that he had his first go-around on

participation,” Waugh said. “Hopefully we can ride not only the wave and

excitement about watching him play, but others, you know, wanting to play.

Hopefully that knock-on effect has a long-term effect.”

Waugh said the PGA had opted to shift the championship from its traditional

slot in August in order to better pace the season.

“We always felt there was this excitement that happened in April (after the

Masters) and then a bit of a letdown from the golf calendar,” he said.

Woods’ Augusta victory had all but guaranteed the move would pay off, Waugh

said.

“Couldn’t be more excited. We think we made a great decision, but we’d

rather be lucky than good…We thought it was smart; it looks brilliant,

now,” he added.