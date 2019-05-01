Brazil’s ‘godmother of samba’ Beth Carvalho dies

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 1, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Brazilian singer and “godmother of

samba” Beth Carvalho died from sepsis in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, her

publicist and hospital said. She was 72.

“Our dear Beth Carvalho departed at 5:33 pm (2233 GMT) today surrounded by

the love of her family and friends,” according to a statement issued by

publicist Afonso Carvalho.

The statement did not specify cause of death, but the Pro-Cardiac Hospital

said in a WhatsApp message that Carvalho had succumbed to a “generalized

infection (sepsis).”

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition in which the body is attacked by its

own immune system.

Carvalho had been confined to a wheelchair in recent years due to back

problems.

She had continued to perform, however, moving Brazilian fans with hits

including “Coisinha do Pai” or “Father’s Little Thing.”

In a career spanning 50 years, Carvalho was a symbol of the Brazilian samba

school Mangueira.

Carvelho recorded more than 30 albums and won two Latin Grammy awards among

others.