PM warns of stern action for playing game with share market

SANGSAD BHABAN, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the parliament today punitive action would be taken if anyone tries to play game with the share market as turnover on the Dhaka Stock Exchange continued to fall over the past few days.

“If anyone tires to play game with the share market, certainly action will be taken against them,” she said during her around forty five minutes valedictory speech in the second session of the 11th parliament.

“Many incidents have already been occurred with the share market and we are taking all possible measures to make it stable,” she said.

The premier urged the investors not to be panicked as the government is taking necessary measures to make the share market stable. “I have already held meetings with finance minister, secretaries of the finance ministry, Bangladesh Bank governor and chairman of the Dhaka Stock Exchange few days back at the parliament in this regard,” she said.

She called upon the investors to evaluate real situation of the companies before purchasing equity as profit or loss whichever comes from the investment it belongs to an investor.

About resentment of jute mill workers over their due salaries, the premier said, the government has opened up the closed mills on condition of making those profitable and Taka 7,000 crore have been spent in doing so.

The mill owners are running the factories, but paying salaries to their workers after taking money from the government every time, she said.

“Why such incidents are being happened?” she posed a question.

She asked the authorities concerned to find out irregularities in management of the factories to make those profitable, saying, “We would have to overcome the problem in line with the experience of Biman.”

The PM reiterated her call to stay alert against terrorism and militancy, saying, “We should forge collective resistance against the menace.”

She asked all to take prompt measures after getting any information on militancy. In this context, she criticized the BNP-Jamaat for making Bangladesh a harbor of militancy.

On water supply by Dhaka WASA, she said that previously there were acute water crisis in Dhaka which had been solved by the AL-led present government.

She urged the city dwellers to lodge complain with WASA if they have any problem. “The WASA will be liable if they fail to resolve it,” she added.

She requested the city dwellers to clean their water tanks at a regular interval.

The premier congratulated the Bangladesh women football team for reaching final by beating Mongolia by three goals to nil in the second semi-final in the Bangamata U-19 Women’s Gold Cup at Bangabandhu National Stadium today.

She greeted the countrymen at the advent of the Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Referring to the huge development works carried out by the Awami League government, the premier said that her government has been relentlessly working for the country’s overall socioeconomic development following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The government has been conducting the development programmes centering the villages so that the villagers can get civic amenities residing at the villages.

The government has been working for the development of education with offering 30 lakh scholarships among the school students and scholarships at higher education level and distributing books free of cost.

The premier called for educating the students based on information communication technology which would create employment both at home and abroad.

Community clinics have been established across the country to reach the healthcare services to the doorsteps of common people, she said.

The government has ensured food security as Bangladesh became self-reliant in food production. About shelter of the people, she said, the government is constructing homes for the landless people in line with the Father of the Nation’s ‘Guchha Gram’ (cluster village) policy.