PM gives Tk 22 lac to ailing FF Goljar Hossain

DHAKA, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today gave Taka 22 lakh to ailing Md Goljar Hossain Talukder, a valiant freedom fighter and one of the close associates of Bangabandhu.

The premier gave the financial assistance to Goljar, who has been suffering from cancer for long, at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban office here this evening, said a press release.

She enquired about his treatment and directed concerned to provide him proper treatment.

Goljar, hailed from Netrokona district, had protested the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on August 15, 1975.

Because of his protest, arrest of warrant was issued against him and he went into hiding for more than four years.