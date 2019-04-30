Bangamata U-19 Women’s Gold Cup final on Friday, May 3

DHAKA, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh will meet Laos in the final of the Bangladesh U-19 Women’s International Gold Cup Football tournament on Friday, May 3 at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

The final was to be held on May 4 but A BFF source informed BFF that final was rescheduled now to be played on Friday.

Bangladesh thrashed Mongolia by 3-0 in the second semifinal held today at the same venue.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to be present in the final as the chief guest and distribute the prizes among the winners.