Connectivity deepens Bangladesh-India ties: Shahriar

DHAKA, April 30, 2019 (BSS)- State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam today said the escalated road, rail and river connectivity between Bangladesh and India has further deepened the bilateral ties between the two friendly neighbours.

He made the observation when newly appointed Indian High commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly made a curtsey call on him at the foreign ministry here, said a press release.

During the meeting, the state minister expressed his satisfaction over the existing excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.

Shahriar appreciated the ongoing efforts for increasing connectivity between the two countries through rail links and waterways.

The state minister and the envoy discussed the issue of electricity export-import between the two countries.

Both of them expressed the hope that the bilateral relations between Dhaka and New Delhi would further strengthen in the days to come.

The state minister assured the Indian envoy of his all-out cooperation during her stay here.