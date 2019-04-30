Govt to modernise disaster recovery centre to strengthen data storage: Asaduzzaman

SANGSAD BHABAN, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the government has taken an initiative to modernise the disaster recovery centre under the e-passport progarmme aiming to strengthen data storage.

“All the information of Machine Readable Passport (MRP) holders are preserved in the data centre of the Department of Immigration and Passports. Besides, an initiative has been taken to modernise the data centre more aiming to issue e-passports,” he said while responding to a starred question placed by lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam of Laxmipur-2 in the parliament here with Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah in the chair.

To this end, the home minister said, a project has been taken to set up a passport information preservation centre while a building was constructed in the city’s Uttara area to set up the centre.

Besides, he said, there is a disaster recovery centre in Jashore, which is working as a backup of the department’s data centre.