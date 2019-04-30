Steps taken for stable market price: Tipu

DHAKA, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today said the government has taken necessary measures to ensure stable prices of essential commodities.

“We’ve stood strongly against the extortion in goods transportation as it is commonly alleged that price goes up due to extortion on special occasions,” he said at a press conference organized to mark the World Consumer Rights Day at ministry.

Referring to the strong vigilance of Deputy Commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers to stop the price hike, Tipu said: “We all are consumers and we have to be aware of protecting consumers’ rights.”

He said the government has established Directorate of National Consumers’ Rights Protection (DNCRP) so the consumers could get safe and quality products at reasonable price.

Mentioning that Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has started open market sale of essential commodities at fair prices, the commerce minister said stocks of essential commodities are sufficient against the demand and supply chain remains normal. “So, there is no possibility of any crisis.”

He said a control room would be set up at the ministry soon to address any grievances on prices, hoarding and syndicates.

Tipu said the DNCRP slapped fines amounting to Taka 46 crore on 58,673 enterprises for anti-consumer practices till April.

Commerce secretary Md. Mofizul Islam, DNCRP director General Md Shafiqul Islam Laskar and senior officials were present.

In the press conference, Tipu also said National Consumer Rights Day will be observed in the country on Thursday with the theme “Smart Trusted Products”.

DNCRP has chalked out elaborate programs, including a rally, to mark the day.