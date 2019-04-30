Govt to form special tribunal to control narcotics: home minister

SANGSAD BHABAN, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today told the parliament that the government would form a special tribunal to bring the people involved in illegal drug trade and supply to justice.

“….the Narcotics Control Act 2018 was passed for forming a special tribunal,” he said while responding to a starred question placed by Jatiya Party lawmaker Moshiur Rahman Ranga of Rangpur-1 in the House here with Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah in the chair.

On December 9, 2018, the Security Service Division under the Home Ministry sent a letter to the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs suggesting to take steps to form a special tribunal to bring the drug traders to justice, said Asaduzzaman.

Responding to another tabled question placed by Awami League lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari, he said the present government has taken a zero tolerance policy to narcotics and the members of the law enforcing agencies, including police, BGB, RAB and the coastguard, are working sincerely to implement the policy.