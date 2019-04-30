Technology can overcome 4IR challenges: Salman

DHAKA, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, Salman Fazlur Rahman today urged the country’s people to gather more knowledge on technology and utilize it properly to overcome the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

“Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is extremely technology-oriented. Under the leadership of the prime minister, we can face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution,” he said, speaking as the chief guest at a business luncheon on “Fourth Industrial Revolution- Preparation” at Hotel Westin in the city, said a press release.

Supported by BBS Cables Limited, Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) organised the business luncheon for taking preparation to face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Acting High Commissioner of Malaysia in Dhaka Amir Farid Abu Hasan was present as the guest of honour while BMCCI President Syed Moazzam Hossain delivered the welcome speech.

President of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) and Vice-President of BMCCI Syed Almas Kabir presented a Key note paper on the occasion and highlighted the preparation of Bangladesh to face the challenges.

Salman called upon the country’s business leaders to prepare themselves to face the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. “The challenges poised to be created due to the fourth industrial revolution will be extremely tough,” he added.

In his speech, the prime minister’s adviser said, “It is absolutely true that we have come so far because of the leadership, wisdom and vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She brought into us a belief in Bangladesh and feeling for Bangladesh as well.”

Salman said that the fourth industrial revolution is taking place and people now resort to artificial intelligence and the internet to control the supply chain network. “We need to adopt and model our own network in line with the latest technologies,” he added.

Emphasizing on skilled manpower, Amir Farid Abu Hasan said, due to industrial automation in developed countries, currently new employment opportunities are being created. “Already, the negative impacts of automation have fallen in the ASEAN countries; as a result, a large number of people have become jobless,” he added.

He suggested all involved researchers, innovators, policy-makers and citizens to be well informed and adequately trained to ensure a better future.

Syed Moazzam Hossain said the new age is differentiated by the speed of technological breakthroughs, the pervasiveness of scope and the tremendous impact of new systems.

“These technologies are on course to change the world order; they are time-sensitive and are evolving exponentially,” he added.

He highlighted the importance of one-stop service for the development of Bangladesh economy. Syed Almas Kabir said it is the time to leverage mental capacity, as opposed to labor.

He emphasized on the transformation of education and skill development.

BMCCI members, presidents of leading chambers and associations, bankers, government officials, business leaders, media personalities, and journalists took part in the Business Luncheon.