HC wants documents of Zia Charitable Trust graft case against Khaleda

DHAKA, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today asked lower court concerned to submit documents of Zia Charitable Trust graft case against BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia within two months as it accepted her appeal challenging the verdict in the case.

The court also stayed part of that judgement, which fined Khaleda Taka 10 lakh and ordered to seize her properties.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice S M Kuddus Zaman passed the order, saying it would look into Khaleda’s bail plea after receiving the case documents.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on October 29, 2018, sentenced BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and three others to seven-year imprisonment each in Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

The court also fined them Taka 10 lakh each, in default have to suffer more six months in jail.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case with capital’s Tejgaon Police Station on August 8, 2010, for embezzling Taka 3.15 crore while police on January 16, 2012, filed charge sheet against four including the ex-premier.

The other convicts are Khaleda’s former political secretary Haris Chowdhury, the then BIWTA director Ziaul Islam Munna and Monirul Islam Khan, former personal secretary of former Dhaka city mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka.

The court framed charges against Khaleda and others in the case on March

19, 2014.