Saudi companies keen to invest in power sector

DHAKA, April 30, 2019 (BSS) – State-owned Saudi Arabian oil-gas and petroleum companies – ‘Saudi Aramco’ and ‘Acwa Power’ – are interested to invest in power and energy sectors in Bangladesh.

In this regard, a joint delegation of the two Saudi companies today held a meeting with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam at his office in the city, said a press release.

In the meeting, Business Development Manager of the Saudi Aramco Julio C. Hesselmeyer Mozes and Business Development Director of the Acwa Power Aiyad al-Amri jointly expressed their keenness to invest in 500-megawatt capacity renewable solar power and Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its transmission.

Aminul Islam said the government is providing all sorts of support to the investors to invest in the country. Moreover, low cost labour forces are giving special opportunities for the investors, he added.

Welcoming the two companies, he assured them of all sorts of support.